Have A Look At These Great Wine Tips

The right glass of wine can help you relax or enhance the taste of your favorite meal. No matter the reason you enjoy wine, knowing a bit more about it can make wine more enjoyable. Apply the tips in this article to increase your love and knowledge of wine.

If you are new to wine tasting, you should know that true connoisseurs actually spit the wine after tasting it. Spitting the wine is the best way to avoid overpowering your taste buds so you can keep tasting other wines. Take a small sip of wine, wait a few seconds to feel all its different flavors and spit it.

If you drink wine for its health benefits you should stick with red wines. Red wines are full of antioxidants and are believed to promote optimal heart health when you drink it in moderation, ideally one glass a day. Other wines may have the same benefit in varying degrees, but red wine is definitely the best choice.

Take a blind taste test of a few wines. Judge them on flavor, scent and boldness. Ignore the most sought after qualities like price or the winery's region. Tasting blindly is a great way to get your honest opinion on the wine itself, without getting tricked by the hype that sometimes goes into certain varieties.

Find someone else who enjoys wine. It could be an employee at a store you go to often or an online blogger or critic whose opinion you respect. This individual can help you figure out what to try next, particularly if you are stuck in the rut of simply drinking the same thing over and over again.

One of the fastest ways that you can chill a bottle of wine is to place it into a container that is filled with water and ice. Gently lower the bottle into this container and you will be able to chill it to drinking standards within 30 minutes or so.

If you buy boxed wine, you can filter this into a nice glass decanter to improve the way that it looks. This is a great trick that you can use if you have to serve friends at a party or dinner. This will allow you to save money while giving off an elegant image.

The proper method for storing wine depends on its type and region. Most people usually drink Rioja around here, and this will stay good up until 7 years after it is bottled. For maximum shelf life store this wine in a cool, dark location.

Wine is best enjoyed in a calm environment. Tasting wine in a noisy or disruptive environment won't allow you to appreciate everything the wine has to offer. Loud music, harsh lighting and other distractions won't allow you to focus on your wine experience, so try to avoid them when making your opinion.

When you are in a restaurant, do not feel too shy about ordering a wine that is not the most expensive. Sommeliers choose great wines for the restaurants they work for, which means that the more inexpensive choices should taste just as good as the ones that cost quite a bit.

You should have some clear goals in mind when shopping for wine. Establish a budget and make a list of the different occasions you will need wine for. Shopping for wine can be a lot of fun but do not get carried away by an enthusiastic seller who presents your wines you will have no use for.

Always know which wines are seasonal. Throughout the year, different wines may increase in popularity depending on the holiday or season. Port wines are an excellent example of this, as they tend to increase in price in the weeks leading up to Christmas. When you know wines by their seasons, you can purchase them off-season and save.

When buying wine for dinner, take into consideration the food you will be serving. As a general rule, red wines pair well with beef based dishes, while white wines work well with seafood and vegetarian dishes. If you are not sure about which wine to pair with your meal, ask at your local wine store to receive a little help.

When cooking with wine, remember that the alcohol will evaporate during the cooking process, leaving behind the true taste of the wine itself. For this reason, it is wise to choose a wine that you enjoy the flavor of. If you are cooking with a wine that tastes bad to you, you wouldn't want to flavor your recipe with it, right?

Let any recently uncorked wine breathe for a bit. Giving the wine time to settle helps bring out the rich flavors of the beverage. Use a decanter for this. Pour the wine into one and then let it sit for about a quarter of an hour. You'll find the wine much more delicious after doing so.

If your recipe calls for cooking wine, think twice before purchasing this product, which is found next to the vinegar at your local grocers. Cooking wine contains little or no alcohol, and often contains extra salt and additives that can wreak havoc with a potentially tasty dish. Instead, opt for a wine that does not have "cooking" in its description!

If you want to serve fine wine for a special occasion during a restaurant outing, consider the restaurant's BYOB rules. Due to the poor economic downturn, most restaurants allow you to bring your own wine and pay only for corkage. This allows you to bring more affordable or specialty wine that the restaurant doesn't offer.

Don't reserve champagne for only weddings. Champagne is associated with toasts, so it is often overlooked as a complementary beverage. The truth is that many foods pair well with champagne. Your palate will be cleansed by the light, bubbly flavor. If your party menu includes salted finger foods, opt for champagne.

Experiment. If you always drink wines from Italy, branch out and try a few from Spain or South Africa. If you always drink white wine, try shiraz. If you only drink red, try a white shiraz or a moscato. When you do this, you find new favorites. You might not know what you're missing.

As you can see, there are many factors that determine how to store, taste and serve your bottle of wine. If you do not pay attention to this information, your next social event may not go smoothly. By learning about wine, you can impress your guests at your next gathering.